’90s Flashback: Watch Ryan Gosling Dance In Hammer Pants At A Mormon Talent Show

Many people often forget that before he was a brooding babe who broke up fights in Astor Place and saved British journalists from being hit by cabs, Ryan Gosling actually got his start on The Mickey Mouse Club. But what we didn’t know until today is that he actually made quite a splash on the talent show circuit before that.

Some genius recently unearthed this video of Ryan and his adorable sister Mandi rocking out to “When a Man Loves a Woman” at a “Mormon talent show.” No word on what a Mormon talent show actually is, but we’ll just take it at face value.

Since it was the early 1990s, Ryan’s outfit is absolutely out of control in the best possible way. We’re talking MC Hammer pants, a sassy silk shirt and, well, the exact same hairstyle he has today. That’s about all we can really say on the issue — you need to watch it for yourself.