Watch Anne Hathaway and Russell Crowe Sing in New “Les Misérables” Trailer

While we’ve seen a few teaser trailers for the upcoming remake of “Les Misérables,” we haven’t seen anything quite as detailed as the new UK trailer that was released today. The film, which opens on Christmas, is destined to be a box office smash thanks to its all-star cast, which includes Anne Hathaway, Russell Crowe, Amanda Seyfried and Hugh Jackman.

We’ll admit that we were a little skeptical of Hathaway’s casting as tragic heroine Fantine, but after seeing her belt her brains out in the trailer, we’re sold. In fact, this may be the holiday movie that helps us get over the tragic news that “The Great Gatsby” film was pushed back. Oh, and it doesn’t hurt that the flick promises to be chock full of outlandish 1800s French fashion.

Watch it above and let us know what you think — are you excited for the “Les Miz” reboot?

Update: Apparently, due to “copyright issues,” the video is no longer available. Never fear — you can watch it here!