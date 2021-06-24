‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Is Back—Here’s How to Watch Your Fave Queens For Free

The queens are back. If you’re a die hard RuPaul fan, you may want to know how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race 2021 online for free to find out which of your favorite queens wins.

RuPaul’s Drag Race premiered in 2009. The show—which has run for more than a dozen seasons and produced spinoffs around the world—follows host RuPaul‘s search for “America’s next drag superstar.” Each week, the contestants are given different challenges as RuPaul, who also serves as a mentor on the show, and a panel of judges critique their process until one queen is crowned the winner.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars premiered in 2012 as a spinoff of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The show, which has run for more than five seasons, invites back past, fan-favorite queens to give them another chance to be crowned a winner. For the most part, the spinoff follows the same format as the original RuPaul’s Drag Race, with the winner receiving $100,00, a one-year supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

There’s no doubt that RuPaul’s Drag Race has become an international phenomenon since it premiered more than a decade ago. And if you’ve watched the show from the very beginning, it’s more than likely you want to see your favorite queens return in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Don’t where to watch the newest season or how? Ahead is how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 2021 online for free.

When does RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 2021 come out?

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 6 premieres on Paramount+ with two episodes on June 24. New episodes air on Thursdays each week.

Who are the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 2021 contestants?

The RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 6 contestants are: Kylie Sonique Love (season 2), Pandora Boxx (season 2), Yara Sofia (season 3), Jiggly Caliente (season 4), Serena ChaCha (season 5), Trinity K. Bonet (season 6), Ginger Minj (season 9), Eureka! (season 9), A’Keria C. Davenport (season 11), Ra’Jah O’Hara (season 11), Scarlet Envy (season 11), Silky Nutmeg Ganache (season 11), Jan (season 12).

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars airs and is available to stream on Paramount+. Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial. However, customers can receive a 30-day free trial with the coupon code “MOVIES.” The coupon expires at 11:59 p.m. PT on June 30, so make sure to use it before then.

Paramount Plus offers two plans: the ad-supported Essential Plan for $4.99 per month or the ad-free Premium Plan for $9.99 per month. To sign up for Paramount+’s free trial, visit Paramount+’s website, click “Try It For Free,” select either the Essential Plan or Premium Plan, enter your payment information, scroll to “Your Plan”, enter the coupon code “MOVIES” and click “Apply.” If you want another free trial, Amazon Prime Video also offers a seven-day free trial through its website. Be sure to set a reminder for when your free trial ends to avoid being charged. If you like Paramount+ and are a student (or know someone who is), you can receive 25 percent off through the service’s student discount. (Scroll to the bottom of the the main page to verify your student information.)

