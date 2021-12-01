Here’s How to Watch the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting For Free, So You Can Kick Off the Holidays Right

For those looking for a way to ring in the holiday season without standing in the New York City cold, prepare to watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting online for free tonight from the comfort of your very own home—cozy socks and hot chocolate optional!

The Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony has been a holiday tradition for New Yorkers and tourists alike for over eight decades. The first official lighting ceremony took place in 1933, but it actually began unofficially when workers at Rockefeller Center pooled their money together to buy a 20-foot tall balsam fir to display in the plaza two years prior. Ever since, the tree at Rockefeller Center has gotten bigger and better, its decorations brighter and varied each year—but the holiday spirit that started it all remains the same.

This year’s tree, an 85-year-old Norway spruce towering in at 79 feet tall and weighing nearly 12 tons, hails from a farm in Elkton, Maryland. The tree is wrapped in over 50,000 multicolored LED lights and features a three-dimensional star, weighing approximately 900 pounds. The star itself, which was designed by architect Daniel Libeskind, is covered in 70 spikes adorned with over three million Swarovski crystals. It’s surely a sight to behold, and you won’t want to miss it—so keep on reading below for all the details you need to watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting online for free.

When is the 2021 Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting?

This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting will take place on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The lighting ceremony will air live as part of the NBC special “Christmas in Rockefeller Center.” The main event—which will be hosted by Today show anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin—begins at 8 p.m. ET. The special will also include a pre-show celebration beginning at 7 p.m. ET., which will be hosted by NBC 4 New York’s Natalie Pasquarella and David Ushery, along with Mario Lopez.

So, is there a way to watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2021 online for free? Yes! Ahead are some tips and hacks to stream the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2021 at no extra cost while it’s airing live on NBC.

Hulu+ With Live TV is a great way to watch La Brea the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2021 online for free. The service offers over 75 live channels, including NBC to watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2021 online for free with its seven-day free trial. In addition, you’ll have access to Hulu’s entire streaming library of 80,000 movies and TV shows, along with 50 hours of DVR. If you choose to stick with the service after your trial ends, you can expect to pay $65 per month—but if not, just make sure to cancel your subscription before your trial offer is up.

Fubo TV’s free trial is another option to watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2021 online for free. Fubo TV currently offers a seven-day free trial, giving you access to over 100 live channels, including NBC, where you can watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting online for free as it airs live. The service costs $65 per month after your free trial ends, so just remember to cancel your trial before it expires.

Peacock is another way to watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2021 online. Though Peacock offers a free subscription, viewers will need to subscribe to one of Peacock’s paid plans to watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2021, making this an alternative option if you don’t mind paying a smaller monthly fee. Currently, the streamer offers Peacock Premium (with ads) for $4.99 per month or Peacock Premium Plus (with no ads) for $9.99 per month, which gives you access to over 900 movies and 300 TV shows—including the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2021 live on NBC.

Who is performing at the 2021 Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting?

This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting event will feature festive performances by Alessia Cara, Harry Connick Jr., Mickey Guyton, Norah Jones, Brad Paisley, Rob Thomas, Carrie Underwood and more. Like years past, the special will also include an annual performance by the Radio City Rockettes.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2021 airs Wednesday, December 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

