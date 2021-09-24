Here’s How to Watch Vol. 3 of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show For Free to See All the Viral Moments

If you’re a member of the Rihanna Navy, you may want to know how to watch Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show online for free to see Vol 3 of her epic lingerie collection.

Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 is Rihanna’s third fashion show for her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, which launched in May 2018. Since its creation, Savage X Fenty has been lauded one of the most inclusive lingerie brands ever, with sizes that range from 32A to 42H/46DDD for bras and XS–3X/S–XXXL for underwear and sleepwear. From the first Savage X Fenty Show at New York Fashion Week in 2018, the event—which has included celebrities like Halsey, Normani, Travis Scott and A$AP Ferg—has become known for its can’t-miss moments and epic visuals. Read on for how to watch Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show online for free.

How to watch Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 online for free

So how can one watch Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show online for free? Lucky for you, Amazon Prime Video offers a free trial, which is more than enough time to stream Vol. 3 of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show. Read on for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial, even if you’ve signed up before.

Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount+ and Peacock, which offer just seven-day free trials, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show on Amazon Prime Video for free

If you’re a student, the Amazon Prime’s free trial is even longer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is six months, which is five months more than the regular free trial. After the free trial ends, students can sign up for Amazon Prime for $6.49 per month, which is half the price fo the regular subscription. Like Amazon Prime, Student Prime also comes with a free Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Prime Student is Amazon Prime for students, and includes the same benefits as Prime memberships. Those benefits include Prime Delivery (which includes free one-day delivery, free same-day delivery and free two-hour grocery delivery), as well as free Prime Reading, Prime Music and Prime Video accounts. Prime Student also includes other benefits like two free months of Kindle Unlimited, 99 cents per month for Amazon Music Unlimited, as well as 99-cent-per-month subscriptions to Prime Video channels like Showtime, Lifetime, Shudder and History. Other benefits include free food delivery with Grubhub+, up to 10 percent off of flights and hotels with Student Universe, one free month of Course Hero, a homework help service, and three free months of Calm, a meditation app.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Prime Student’s free trial.

Visit Prime Student’s website Click “Try Prime Student“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show on Amazon Prime Video for free

What is Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty?

Savage X Fenty is a lingerie brand created by Rihanna with TechStyle Fashion Group. The brand, which launched in May 2018 and sold out within one month of its launch, sells lingerie, bras, underwear, sleepwear and loungewear. Savage X Fenty also offers an Xtra VIP Membership that includes exclusive discount, early access to product releases and limited edition boxes curated by Rihanna.

In 2020, Fast Company named Savage X Fenty as one of the “10 most innovative style companies of 2020.” According to a 2021 report by Forbes, the brand is valued at $1 billion. In October 2020, Savage X Fenty launched men’s wear, including boxers, boxer briefs and sleepwear. Since its launch, Savage X Fenty has been lauded as one of the most inclusive lingerie companies ever, with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.

Where was Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 filmed?

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 was filmed at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles.

Who’s in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show Vol. 3?

The models and celebrities included in Vol. 3 of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show include Cindy Crawford, Adriana Lima, Alek Wek, Behati Prinsloo, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Leiomy, Lola Leon, Mena Massoud, Nyjah Huston, Precious Lee, Sabrina Carpenter, Thuso Mbedu, Troye Sivan and more.

Where to buy Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 looks

Starting on September 24, 2021, users can shop Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 looks on Amazon’s Fashion Store. Shop the looks here.

