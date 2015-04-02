Brilliant: Watch Rihanna Prank Jimmy Kimmel for April Fool’s

We love Rihanna just a little more today after watching this video of the pop star pranking Jimmy Kimmel.

In honor of April Fool’s Day, Rihanna pulled the ultimate stunt, colluding with Kimmel’s wife to sneak into their home–and bedroom.

RiRi and her entourage than proceeded to blast, “Bitch Better Have My Money,” while tossing around cash, dancing, pumping strobe lights, and jumping on Kimmel’s bed to wake him up at around 1:00 a.m.

The video is absolutely epic, so take the time to watch it here.