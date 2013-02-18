Watch Rihanna’s First Fashion Show For River Island in London

https://www.youtube.com/mOOV2JLWt70

After much anticipation, Rihanna‘s latest venture, a collection for British high street chain River Island, debuted on Saturday at London Fashion Week. A star-studded crowd, including model of the moment Cara Delevingne and other fashion favorites like Jourdan Dunn and Suzy Menkes, watched as RiRi’s designs hit the stage—and they were exactly what you’d expect. Between neon, floral jumpsuits, and leather jackets, this collection was quintessentially Rihanna, and we loved it.

Clearly, the pop star was involved every step of the way, and that’s even more visible in the video above. Released by River Island, the backstage video shows Rihanna doing some last minute styling, and even offering hair and makeup suggestions. Also, you’ll get a peek at some of the awesome ensembles.

Watch it and let us know what you think—did Rihanna succeed?