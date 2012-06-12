Watch Designer Richard Nicoll Get Kidnapped By Models

When I’m home alone sometimes I get this irrational fear that someone is going to storm into my house and snatch me, it’s ridiculous. But, it looks like my fear is justified because Richard Nicoll has been kidnapped by a gang of models. (Well, okay — it’s still ridiculous.)

In the video for Vogue Italia, a dazed looking Nicoll is tossed into the back of a black car. The models wear veils over their faces and all that can been seen are their coral lips. In the film, directed by Justin Anderson, three models take Nicoll for a ride through L.A. and then ditch him in the desert.

The clothes in the video are all from Nicoll’s Spring/Summer 2012 collection and the shoes are a collaboration with Manolo Blahnik. Nicoll’s explains, “A lot of fashion can be aggressive and protective, like social armour but for me it’s about conveying a sense of honesty of the human condition, it’s important to convey real fragility…My work is about imperfect beauty, something that has that right balance of elegance and provocation.”

I don’t know if the video is provocative, but it’s shot well and interesting to watch; it’s what would happen if Sofia Coppola decided to make action thrillers. If you’re a fan of fashion films, you’ll probably enjoy it.

Check out the video below and let us know what you think by leaving a comment underneath.

[via Think Contra]