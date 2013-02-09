NYFW Backstage Video: Rebecca Minkoff On Her Sexy Tomboy Fall 2013 Collection

https://www.youtube.com/V9Bx5IN9HK4

Among the backstage hustle and bustle of models, makeup artists, and musicians preparing for the approaching fashion show, Rebecca Minkoff seemed at ease—no easy feat when you’re less than an hour away from presenting your Fall 2013 runway show to eager Fashion Week attendees.

We caught up with Minkoff to talk about her fall collection—which sticks to the designer’s trademark tomboy-chic aesthetic and features structured jackets (inspired by space suits!) and tailored trousers punctuated by prints and oversized details that contributed to an entirely graphic display. Watch the video above!

Check out exclusive backstage footage and more in the video above!