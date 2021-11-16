Here’s How to Watch ‘Real Housewives Girls Trip’ For Free to See the 1st ‘All-Stars’ Housewives Show

If you’re a Bravoholic, you may want to know how to watch Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip online for free to see housewives from New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey and Beverly Hills come together for one drama-filled vacation.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip—or better known as RHUGT—is a spinoff of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise for Peacock, NBC Universal’s exclusive streaming service. The show follows cast members from various Real Housewives cities as they reunite (or meet for the first time) for one Ultimate Girls Trip.

The Real Housewives franchise started in 2006 in the US with the premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County. The original series—which starred OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson and four other Housewives—led to the creation of Housewives shows in nine other cities across the United States: New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, D.C., Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac, Dallas and Salt Lake City.

In an interview with STYLECASTER in October 2021, Kyle Richards, who starred on RHUGT season 1, explained how the spinoff is different than the original Housewives shows. “It was interesting to me because I was going in not only as a cast member, but as a fan of these franchises. I watch these shows. I was curious to get to know them on a different level. I’d met all of them at different NBC events, but I didn’t know them,” she said. “I was very intrigued. I was like, ‘Well, there can’t really be any arguments. How could there be? It’s not like we’re in the same franchise. There’s no history.’ Right out of the gate, something happens. We hadn’t even landed yet, and there was already a problem. I was like, ‘Wow. Even for me, this is a lot.’”

So how can one watch Real Housewives Girls Trip online for free? Read on ahead for how to stream the first-ever Real Housewives all-stars show at no cost, even if you don’t have a Peacock subscription yet.

When does Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip come out?

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 1’s premiere date was November 18, 2021. However, Peacock released the first three episodes of season 1 two days early on November 16, 2021.

How to watch Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip online for free

So how can one watch Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip online for free? If you don’t have a Peacock Premium subscription yet, have no fear. Read on for our tips and tricks to stream the first-ever Real Housewives All Stars show at no cost.

While RHUGT is available to stream on Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus, fans can watch the first episode of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip online for free with Peacock’s free plan. The free plan—which users can subscribe to with just their email—offers thousands of hours of movies and TV shows from NBC Universal properties like NBC, Bravo, E! and Oxygen, as well as some Peacock originals like Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

If fans want to watch more Real Housewives Ultimate Girls trip episodes, however, they’ll need a subscription to either Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus, which don’t offer free trials. Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month, has everything that the free plan has as well as live sports, live events, exclusive Peacock series and movies (like Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip), next-day episodes to NBC shows and even more TV shows and movies that the free plan doesn’t have. Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $9.99 per month, has everything Peacock Premium has but with no ads. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Peacock or Peacock Premium Plus.

Visit Peacock.com Create an account and sign up for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus Search for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and watch the show

If you want to watch the whole season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip online for free, there is a way, but you’ll need to be an Xfinity subscriber or know someone who is. Customers who have Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Internet or Xfinity Digital Starter TV accounts can receive a Peacock Premium subscription for free. Yes, free. Peacock has a guide for how to connect your Xfinity and Peacock accounts, but we also listed the steps below. Cox subscribers, who have Cox Internet Customer with Contour Stream Player or Starter Video, also have access to free Peacock Premium subscriptions.

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Xfinity or Cox account Search for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and watch the show

Who is in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls trip cast?

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 1 cast includes Housewives from The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of New Jersey and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Read on for the full Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip cast. Vicki Gunvalson from The Real Housewives of Orange County and Gizelle Bryant from The Real Housewives of Potomac have said they were cast for season 1 but were cut after the current health crisis.

Luann de Lesepps (New York City)

Ramona Singer (New York City)

Cynthia Bailey (Atlanta)

Kenya Moore (Atlanta)

Teresa Giudice (New Jersey)

Melissa Gorga (New Jersey)

Kyle Richards (Beverly Hills)

For more about the Real Housewives, check out Brian Moylan’s 2021 book, The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Housewives. The New York Times bestseller gives fans an inside look into the Real Housewives franchise—which includes shows in Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, Miami, Beverly Hills, Potomac, Dallas and Salt Lake City—and the behind-the-scenes drama viewers didn’t seen on screen. Written by Vulture’s Brian Moylan, The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives, which includes interviews from Real Housewives producers and Housewives, is a deep dive into all the Real Housewives secrets Bravo doesn’t want fans to know.

