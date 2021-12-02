Here’s How to Watch the Real Housewives of OC, SLC & More For Free to See All the Drama

If you’re a Bravoholic, you may want to know how to watch the Real Housewives online for free to not miss any of the drama from Beverly Hills, Atlanta and other cities across the United States (and beyond.)

The Real Housewives franchise started in 2006 in the US with the premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County. The original series—which starred OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson and four other Housewives—led to the creation of Housewives shows in nine other cities across the United States: New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, D.C., Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac, Dallas and Salt Lake City. The Real Housewives of Dubai, which was announced in 2021 and is the first international Real Housewives show to air in the U.S., will premiere in 2022.

The Real Housewives franchise has also led to numerous spinoffs—such as Vanderpump Rules, Don’t Be Tardy, Manzo’d With Children and Bethenny Ever After—headlined by Housewives from the original series. In 2021, Peacock released the first Real Housewives show featuring Housewives from multiple cities—including New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey and Beverly Hills—titled Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

In an interview with STYLECASTER in October 2021, Kyle Richards, who starred on RHUGT season 1, explained how the spinoff is different than the original Housewives shows. “It was interesting to me because I was going in not only as a cast member, but as a fan of these franchises. I watch these shows. I was curious to get to know them on a different level. I’d met all of them at different NBC events, but I didn’t know them,” she said. “I was very intrigued. I was like, ‘Well, there can’t really be any arguments. How could there be? It’s not like we’re in the same franchise. There’s no history.’ Right out of the gate, something happens. We hadn’t even landed yet, and there was already a problem. I was like, ‘Wow. Even for me, this is a lot.’”

So how can one watch the Real Housewives online for free? Read on for how to stream the Real Housewives of Orange County, Salt City and more cities at no cost.

When do the Real Housewives air?

See below for which Real Housewives shows are on air now and when new episodes come out.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 2 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

How to watch the Real Housewives online for free

So how can one watch the Real Housewives online for free? Read on ahead for various tips and tricks to stream the Real Housewives at no cost, whether it’s live or the next day. Pro tip: Combine the free trials and set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged to watch the Real Housewives online for free all season long.

Another way to watch the Real Housewives online for free is with Fubo TV’s free trial. Fubo TV’s seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to stream the Real Housewives. Fubo offers more than 100 channels, including Bravo to watch the Real Housewives, as well as at least 250 hours of DVR, in case you want to watch the award show again. The service costs $65 per month after your free trial ends, so be sure to remember to cancel your trial before it expires.

For those who want to watch Real Housewives online live, Sling is an excellent option. Though the service doesn’t have a free trial, Sling has a current deal that offers users one month for just $10. Sling offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. (Sling Blue is more suited for news and entertainment, while Sling Orange is better for sports and family.) Both include the $10 first-month deal and cost $35 per month after the deal ends, if one chooses to subscribe. Both also offer 50 hours of DVR and channels like Bravo, which is where the Real Housewives shows air. If you had to choose one, though, we recommend Sling Blue to watch the Real Housewives. Not only does the plan include more channels, but it also allows the user to stream on three devices (Sling Orange allows only one), which means that you can split the cost with two other people, who can stream the Real Housewives (or other TV shows) on their own devices. (That’s just $3.33 per person.)

The best way to watch the Real Housewives online for free is with a VPN, which allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by their location. New episodes of all Real Housewives shows (including international series) are available to stream the next day on Hayu, an international streaming service which offers a 30-day free trial. To watch the show, however, Americans will need a VPN. One of the best VPN services out there is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and offers a 30-day free trial.

The service is also a lot more affordable than other VPN services out there. After the 30-day free trial, ExpressVPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. As for Hayu, the service costs $6.99 per month after its 30-day free trial ends, which means that it costs just $15.31 to subscribe to both Hayu and ExpressVPN to watch the Real Housewives hours after new episodes air. That’s about $40 less than most cable services. Along with the Real Housewives, Hayu also offers more than 250 other shows, including international Real Housewives shows, the Below Deck franchise and The Bachelor franchise—all of which upload new episodes the day after they air.

Here are step-by-step instructions to sign up for Hayu and ExpressVPN.

Sign up for ExpressVPN Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to the UK, Canada or Australia Sign up for Hayu Log into your account and start watching Hayu

Hulu+ With Live TV is another option to watch the the Real Housewives online for free. Along with access to Hulu’s library of 80,000 movies and TV shows, the service also offers more than 75 live channels, including Bravo to watch the Real housewies, as well as 50 hours of DVR. The best part about Hulu+ With Live TV, however, is that it offers a seven-day free trial. Hulu+ With Live TV costs $65 per month if one chooses to subscribe after their trial ends.

How many Real Housewives shows are there?

There have been 12 Real Housewives shows in the United States. There are currently eight Real Housewives shows on air and three have been cancelled. The Real Housewives of D.C. was cancelled in 2010 after one season. The Real Housewives of Dallas was cancelled in 2021 after five seasons. The Real Housewives of Miami was cancelled in 2011 after three seasons, but was rebooted on Peacock. The Real Housewives of Dubai, which was announced in 2021 and is set to premiere in 2022, is the newest Real Housewives show. The series is also the franchise’s first international Real Housewives show to air on Bravo.

There have also been numerous Real Housewives spinoffs based on Housewives from the original shows, such as Vanderpump Rules, Don’t Be Tardy, Manzo’d With Children and Bethenny Ever After. In 2021, Peacock released its first Real Housewives show featuring Housewives from multiple cities titled The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

See below for the full list of the Real Housewives shows in the order they premiered.

The Real Housewives of Orange County

The Real Housewives of New York City

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

The Real Housewives of D.C.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Miami

The Real Housewives of Potomac

The Real Housewives of Dallas

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

The Real Housewives of Dubai

For more about the Real Housewives, check out Brian Moylan’s 2021 book, The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Housewives. The New York Times bestseller gives fans an inside look into the Real Housewives franchise—which includes shows in Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, Miami, Beverly Hills, Potomac, Dallas and Salt Lake City—and the behind-the-scenes drama viewers didn’t seen on screen. Written by Vulture’s Brian Moylan, The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives, which includes interviews from Real Housewives producers and Housewives, is a deep dive into all the Real Housewives secrets Bravo doesn’t want fans to know.

