Here’s How to Watch ‘RHONJ’ Online For Free, So You Don’t Miss Teresa’s Epic Fight

Pay attention puh-lease because the RHONJ women are back. Bravo fans may want to know how to watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey online for free after season 11’s epic fight between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiered in May 2009 as Bravo’s fourth Housewives franchise after Orange County, New York City and Atlanta. Now in its 11th season, RHONJ has had a lot of changes. But one thing that’s stayed the same is that the New Jersey women always bring the drama. RHONJ season 11 stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider.

In an interview with Us Weekly in February 2021, Jackie revealed that rumors Teresa spread about her husband cheating almost led her to quit the show. “My family will always come first and when something threatens that, I take the time I need to make sure that it is something that is for me,” she said. “I don’t want to end up a statistic. I don’t want to be just another Housewife who ended up divorced.”

Dolores also teased that the season 11 fight between Teresa and Jackie will “go down in history” as one of the most intense feuds in Housewives history. “This is a fight that’s going to go down in history,” she told Us Weekly. “And that’s not the only thing in this season…I’ve never been so excited in five years, about a premiere or a season…We showed up, like, we got more than we bargained for, more than we expected.”

Don’t want to miss a second of the non-stop drama this season? Here’s how to watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey online for free.

When does The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 11 premiere?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 11 premieres on Wednesday, February 17, on Bravo.

When does The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 11 air?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 11 airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

How to watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey online for free

Below are various ways and free trials Bravo fans can use to watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey online for free.

Hulu+ With Live TV

The best way to watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey online for free is with Hulu+ With Live TV. Not only does the service have every RHONJ episode to binge-watch if you’re not caught up on the current season, but Hulu+ With Live TV also allows subscribers to watch Bravo live online, as well as stream new episodes of current shows the next day. Hulu+ With Live TV starts at $64.99 per month and offers a seven-day free trial. Just remember to set a reminder to cancel your trial before you’re charged.

Free trial: 7 days

Price: $64.99 per month

Sling

For fans who are caught up on RHONJ and just need to watch new episodes, Sling is one of the better options. The service allows subscribers to watch Bravo live online to catch RHONJ as it airs across the country. Sling starts at $64.99 per month and offers a seven-day free trial.

Free trial: 7 days

Price: $64.99 per month

Fubo

Fubo is another option to watch RHONJ live online. With the service’s Elite package, subscribers can catch RHONJ at the same time as it airs on Bravo. Fubo starts at $79.99 per month and offers a seven-day free trial.

Free trial: 7 days

Price: $79.99 per month

Peacock

If you just want to watch the new episodes of RHONJ, Peacock may not be the best option for you. But if you aren’t caught up on your Housewives shows, Peacock, which is NBC Universal’s exclusive streaming service, offers Bravo’s entire catalogue of Housewives shows and other programs, so you can binge-watch every past season of RHONJ. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to watch RHONJ live on Peacock, but it is a good option if you’re a Bravo fan who needs to catch up on the network’s catalog. Peacock Premium starts at $9.99 per month and offers a seven-day free trial. Peacock also offers a free option with a limited catalog.

Free trial: 7 days

Price Free to $9.99 per month

