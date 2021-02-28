Watch Carey Mulligan in Revenge Thriller ‘Promising Young Woman’ Online

Carey Mulligan’s turn as vengeful Cassie has received rave reviews from the critics. Even though this is a relatively new release, you can watch Promising Young Woman online from your couch.

Promising Young Woman follows Cassandra, whose life has gone astray due to a tragedy in her past. She’s aimless, nearly 30, living at home with her parents and a medical school dropout. Despite pressure from those around her, she stays ambition-less and bored.

When she isn’t working at the coffee shop with her manager (Laverne Cox), she spends her time at bars, dangling herself as prey to men. Cassie pretends to pass out in the bar drunk, and men try to look decent by taking her home. When whatever guy tries to take advantage of her, she snaps awake, stone-cold sober to deliver them a reminder about consent. She has a reason as to why her sole focus is on this revenge plot, but you can watch the movie to find out why.

Alison Brie, Bo Burnham, Adam Brody Connie Britton, Alfred Molina and Christopher Lowell also appear in the film.

Promising Young Woman is the splashy directorial debut of Emerald Fennell. She wrote for the series Killing Eve, so it’s not surprising that she navigates dark comedy and difficult subjects deftly. The Crown fans might also recognize Fennell, because she played Camilla Parker Bowles. The movie is produced by Margot Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. LuckyChap has also produced I, Tonya and Birds of Prey.

How to Watch Promising Young Woman Online

Turn your room into a makeshift video to check out Carey Mulligan’s latest film. Below, you can find out how to watch it.

Amazon Prime Video

Promising Young Woman isn’t available to rent for free on Prime yet, but you can watch the Golden Globe-nominated film for just under $20.

FandangoNow

You can watch Promising Young Woman on the FandangoNow service. FandangoNow also offers movies to rent for $3 and movies to own for $5.

RedBox

Watch Promising Young Woman on RedBox. You might remember going to these in person, but RedBox has moved some of its operations online. In addition to renting new releases, you can also older rent movies at the “Kiosk” for $2 or more.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.