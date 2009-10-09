Watch Project Runway and Now Play the Wii Game Too

Fashion reality TV is officially foraying into new technological territories. Project Runway announced that it will launch a Wii video game next year in which players will each be a different designer, competing for the best designs just like on the actual show. Video gaming pioneer, Atari Inc., is developing the product which is set to release in 2010. The interactive Wii feature will come in handy as players use the Balance Board controller to strut down the runway, showcasing their own designs in the competition. Sounds like it could be fun, but we’ll only be buying if a Heidi Klum avatar will be hosting the game. Are you in, or are you out?