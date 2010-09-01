Watch Proenza Schouler And Harmony Korine’s Provocative Film ‘Act Da Fool’

When you put Proenza Schouler’s killer Fall 2010 collection in the hands of director Harmony Korine you know you’re taking fashion to a new level. After all, he wrote Kids, which coincidentally had a huge influence on the designers. Gritty, provocative, real and dreamlike, Act Da Fool, Korine’s short film, was shot in his hometown of Nashville. Styled by Mel Ottenberg, the girls plucked for the leads represented “the greatest living delinquents,” Korine stated in a Q&A on the brand’s site.

We love Proenza’s collection for its ’90s music video-meets-school girl coolness, but Korine had a different vision. The director explained, “The pattern and paint drips on their clothes spoke to me. It said, ‘go f*ck up the world, burn sh*t, blow it up, drink a lot of malt liquor and eat some fried chicken, watch some strippers throw down the booty and find god.'” And we love that too.



Watch it now on ProenzaSchouler.com



