Here’s How to Watch Prince Philip’s Funeral, So You Can Say Goodbye to the Duke of Edinburgh

As the world says goodbye to the Duke of Edinburgh, many want to know how to watch Prince Philip’s funeral online for free. Buckingham Palace confirmed on April 9, 2021, that Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, had died at the age of 99.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

The Queen and Prince Philip, who wed on November 20, 1947, were married for almost 74 years. The couple share four children: Prince Charles, 72, Princess Anne, 70, Prince Andrew, 61, and Prince Edward, 57. Due to the current health crisis, Prince Philip’s funeral will only have 30 attendees, which include the Queen, Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other royals. According to Omid Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, the event will be more low-key, per Philip’s request before he died. “With Prince Philip, he has asked for a much more quieter event. He has asked, in his words, a simple affair and that is exactly what is happening at the ceremonial service that will take place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle,” Scobie told Entertainment Tonight.

So how can you watch Prince Philip‘s funeral online for free to say goodbye to the Duke of Edinburgh? Well, read on for that answer.

When is Prince Philip’s funeral?

Prince Philip’s funeral will be on Saturday, April 17, at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT (3 p.m. GMT). The service will be held at Windsor Castle in Buckingham Palace. (For more details on what to expect from Prince Philip’s funeral, click here.)

How to watch Prince Philip’s funeral online for free

Prince Philip’s funeral will air on various American broadcast and cable networks. Read on for which ones to stream and how to watch them online for free.

NBC

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotbh will anchor a special report from the TODAY studio on Prince Philip’s funeral starting at 9:30 a.m. ET. Royal followers can watch the report for free on Peacock. Subscribers can sign up for free with their email.

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

How to watch: Peacock free subscription

ABC

World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead news coverage on Prince Philip’s funeral starting at 9:30 a.m. The special will air on ABC News Live, which viewers can watch for free via Hulu‘s 30-day free subscription.

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

How to watch: Hulu 30-day free subscription

CBS

Gayle King, the host of CBS This Morning, will anchor a special report on Prince Philip’s funeral starting at 9:30 a.m. Viewers can watch the special via Paramount+‘s seven-day free trial.

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

How to watch: Paramount+’s seven-day free trial

CNN

CNN is another network that will air Prince Philip’s funeral. Anderson Cooper, who hosts Anderson Cooper 360, will anchor a special report on the service starting at 9 a.m. Viewers can watch the the report via Hulu+ With Live TV‘s seven-day free trial.

Time: 9 a.m. ET

How to watch: Hulu+ With Live TV‘s seven-day free trial

MSNBC

.

MSNBC is also another network expected to air Prince Philip’s funeral. Viewers can watch MSNBC’s report on the service via via Hulu+ With Live TV‘s seven-day free trial.

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

How to watch: Hulu+ With Live TV‘s seven-day free trial

For more about Prince Philip’s life, check out Ingrid Seward’s biography about the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip Revealed, Seward, a Majesty magazine editor who has been covering the British royal family for decades for, unravels the “enigma” that we know as Prince Philip. From his early childhood in Paris to his mother’s battle with schizophrenia to his military service in World War II, Seward covers topics that many royal followers may not know about or haven’t seen on The Crown. The book also discusses how Prince Philip was “initially distrusted” by the royal court before he found his place in Buckingham Palace.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.