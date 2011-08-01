Watch Prada’s Weirdly Sexual Fall 2011 Campaign Video

We’ve already made our feelings clear on the paillette and furry cap extravaganza that is the Prada Fall 2011 campaign (we especially love the newbie models!) and now we can witness the magic of the season’s most masterful ads in motion. The brand just released its campaign video to accompany the Steven Meisel-shot images, and while the girls are completely covered up in the playful Prada patterns, lush furs and snakeskin boots, there is something oddly sexual about the whole thing.

Campaign stars Frida Gustavsson, Kelly Mittendorf, Antonia Wesseloh and more finger their fancy clothes, pull on knee-high socks and show off plenty of leg — things that normally wouldn’t make us feel strange — but then we remember that the average age of the girls featured is probably about 15 years old. The breathy soundtrack doesn’t help much either.

Feelings of creepiness aside, the film showcases the clothes in a whole new dimension, and Miuccia proves once again why she’s the master. Watch the clip below — the paillettes are really something else, right? We can’t wait to see a starlet rock one of those pieces on stage or down a red carpet.

Video via Fashion Copious