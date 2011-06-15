StyleCaster
Share

Watch Prabal Gurung’s Resort 2012 Collection In Action!

What's hot
StyleCaster

Watch Prabal Gurung’s Resort 2012 Collection In Action!

Alyssa
by

Life is good for Prabal Gurungnot only did he just win the Swarovski Award for Womenswear at the CFDAs last week, business is booming, and aside from a recent springtime collaboration with J. Crew, today he revealed his first ever resort collection. The designer recruited young rapper (and M.I.A. protege) Rye Rye to star in a music video that celebrates the launch of the line, entitled “New Thing.”

The Resort 2012 collection’s bright rainbow hues, graphic prints, plentiful polka dots and sequins will undoubtedly bring a smile to your face, and if you’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting the lovable designer, you’d agree that his presence has a similar effect. Check out the full clip below!

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share