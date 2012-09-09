Watch: Prabal Gurung on His “New Sexy” Vision for Spring 2013

Backstage at any fashion show, one typically finds a scrum of photographers, makeup artists, dressers, press, and more, and at Prabal Gurung‘s much-anticipated Spring 2013 show, the backstage scene was especially packed. In just a few seasons, Gurung has established himself as one of the city’s hottest young stars, but he’s managed to stay admirably cool and collected in the face of his new fame — a posture that was on full display when we chatted with him backstage on Saturday.

For spring, the designer says he’s veering more towards “ease and comfort,” advocating what he describes as “the new sexy, which is not a bodycon dress, but a dress that’s slightly away from the body, creating shape with motion.”

Watch our interview and get a glimpse of the gorgeous collection in motion on the runway!