Watch: Prabal Gurung Dishes On What Inspired His Upcoming Target Collaboration

After last night’s Martin Margiela for H&M fete, one thing’s for sure: We can’t wait for the next big collaboration, which happens to be Prabal Gurung for Target. To get everyone pumped, Gurung released a short video discussing the inspiration for the line, in which he says: “One thing I kept coming back to was the idea of love. Whether it’s having it, pining for it, losing it, wanting it, most of the collection I [did] has been inspired of love. If [people] can feel even a little bit of the love I felt while I was designing this, I would consider it a job well done.” Aww, what a softie!

Watch the video above to see more behind-the-scenes action.