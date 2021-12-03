Here’s How to Watch ‘PEN15’ For Free, So You Don’t Miss the Final Season on Hulu

Now that this Emmy-nominated series is coming to an end, there’s no better time to find out a way to watch PEN15 online for free to catch up or binge the final season.

PEN15, which debuted on Hulu in 2019, is a breakout comedy created by and starring Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle. The series—which has aptly been called a “traumedy” by some fans—sees Erskine and Konkle playing middle-school versions of themselves among a cast of actual adolescents. Throughout its two seasons, the duo revisited all the uncomfortable, awkward and heartfelt moments of their teenage girlhood. PEN15 came to a close, however, in December 2021 when Erskine and Konkle made the decision to end the series themselves.

While Hulu is reportedly open to revisiting the series, Erskine and Konkle, who are now new parents, were upfront about their plans to wrap up the show in a profile published by The New Yorker—and it seems the time has come. But that doesn’t mean that fans of the show can’t still watch PEN15 online for free even after its conclusion. Read on ahead for details on how to watch PEN15 online for free, including its final season.

When does PEN15 Season 2, Part 2 premiere?

The final and second half of PEN15 season 2 premieres Friday, December 3, 2021, on Hulu.

How to watch PEN15 online free

So, how can one watch PEN15 online for free? Read on up ahead head fr two ways to stream PEN15 at no cost.

The easiest way to watch PEN15 online for free is with Hulu’s 30-day free subscription. The service—which offers more than 1650 TV shows and 2,500 movies along with PEN15—starts at $5.99 per month for its basic subscription with ads, whereas its ad-free plan costs $11.99 per month. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial, so users can binge-watch PEN15 before committing to a subscription.

Verizon’s Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), you have yet another free option to consider. For a limited time, customers with unlimited plans, such as Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited, have access to Verizon’s complimentary The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. Disney+ and ESPN are nice, but Hulu is the real reward here to watch PEN15 online for free.

So how do you claim your free Hulu subscription? Well, Verizon has a FAQ here that explains the steps a Verizon customer needs to take to access Disney+ for free, but here’s the gist: Go to My Verizon site or the My Verizon App. In the app, go to the Plans & Devices page and click Explore Adds. On the site, choose Account on the top menu and click Add Ons & Apps.

There, customers will be able to choose The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. After choosing the bundle, click Get It Now. Enter the email address you want to use for your subscriptions, check your email for confirmation and voila. You can now watch PEN15 online for free. The package ends in 2022, so it’s best to sign up soon.

