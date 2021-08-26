Here’s How to Watch the Paralympics For Free, So You Don’t Miss Team USA Winning Gold

If you watched the Tokyo summer Olympics, you may want to know how to watch the Paralympics 2021 live online for free to see who else from Team USA will take home gold this summer.

The Paralympics, which are held after the Olympics, started in 1960 in Rome. The games include athletes with a range of impairments, including impaired muscle power, impaired passive range of movement, limb deficiency, and vision impairment, among others. Before the first Paralympics, athletes with impairments competed in the Olympics. The first time was at the 1904 Summer Olympics in St. Louis, where American gymnast George Eyser, who had one artificial leg, earned six Olympic medals—three of which were gold. The first Olympics to include an event for athletes with impairments was the 1948 Summer Olympics in London, which had an archery competition for wheelchair athletes.

The 2021 summer Paralympics started two weeks after the Tokyo summer Olympics ended on August 8, 2021. The 2021 Paralympics, which are also held in Tokyo, include more than 4,000 athletes from 134 nations across the world. Of those 4,000 athletes, 240 are from the United States, which won 113 medals at the 2021 Olympics.

So how can one watch the Paralympics 2021 live online for free? Read for how to stream the Tokyo summer Paralympic games at no cost.

When are the Paralympics 2021?

The 2021 Summer Paralympics run from Tuesday, August 24, to Sunday, September 5. The Opening Ceremony is on August 24 and the Closing Ceremony will be on September 5.

What is the Paralympics 2021 schedule?

See below for the full schedule of the 2021 Paralympic events that will air on NBCSN, NBC’s sport network and the home for the the Tokyo Paralympic games.

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Opening Ceremony – 7 to 10 a.m. ET

Swimming, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby, Track Cycling – 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. ET

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Swimming, Wheelchair Rugby, Track Cycling – 3 to 9 a.m. ET

Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby, Track Cycling, Goalball – 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. ET

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Swimming, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby, Track Cycling – 3 to 9 a.m. ET

Track & Field, Wheelchair Tennis, Wheelchair Rugby, Track Cycling, Goalball – 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. ET

Friday, August 27, 2021

Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby, Judo – 3 to 9 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 28, 2021

Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby – Midnight to 3 a.m. ET

Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Goalball – 3 to 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 29, 2021

Wheelchair Rugby Final, Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Tennis, Rowing – 1 to 8:30 a.m. ET

Wheelchair Rugby Final – 5 to 7 a.m. ET

Wheelchair Rugby Final (encore), Wheelchair Tennis, Table Tennis – 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. ET

Monday, August 30, 2021

Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Sitting Volleyball – 3 to 9 a.m. ET

Wheelchair Basketball, Road Cycling, Sitting Volleyball – 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. ET

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Road Cycling – 3 to 9 a.m. ET

Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Road Cycling – 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. ET

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Wheelchair Tennis Final, Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball – 3 to 9 a.m. ET

Track & Field, Road Cycling, Wheelchair Tennis, Table Tennis – 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. ET

Thursday, September 2, 2021

Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Road Cycling – 3 to 9 a.m. ET

Track & Field, Road Cycling, Wheelchair Tennis, Canoe – 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. ET

Friday, September 3, 2021

Goalball Final, Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball – 3 to 9 a.m. ET

Men’s Sitting Volleyball Team Bronze Medal Match, Track & Field, Wheelchair Tennis, Canoe – 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. ET

Saturday, September 4, 2021

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Final, Sitting Volleyball Final, Track & Field – 3 to 9 a.m. ET

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Final – 7 to 8:45 a.m. ET

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Final, Women’s Sitting Volleyball Final – 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. ET

Women’s Sitting Volleyball Final – 9 to 11 p.m. ET

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Final – 11:15 p.m.-1 a.m. ET

Sunday, September 5, 2021

Closing Ceremony – 7 to 9 a.m. ET

What sports are in the Paralympics 2021?

There are 22 summer Paralympic sports. The Tokyo 2021 Paralympics debuted two new sports: badminton and taekwondo.

The full list of summer Paralympic sports are: Archery; Athletics; Badminton; Boccia; Canoe; Cycling; Equestrian; Football 5-a-side; Goalball; Judo Powerlifting; Rowing; Shooting Para sport; Sitting volleyball; Swimming; Table tennis; Taekwondo; Triathlon; Wheelchair basketball; Wheelchair fencing; Wheelchair rugby; Wheelchair tennis.

How to watch the Paralympics 2021 live online for free

So how can fans watch the Paralympics 2021 live online for free? NBCSN, NBC’s sport network, is the home for the 2021 Summer Paralympics, but the games will also air on NBC, the Olympics Channel, Telemundo and Universo. Ahead, we break down various ways to stream the Paralympics 2021 live online if you don’t have a TV.

For those who want to watch Paralympics 2021 live either online or on their TV, Sling is an excellent option. Though the service doesn’t have a free trial, Sling has a current deal that offers users one month for just $10. Given that the Paralympic are two weeks long, the deal is more than enough time for fans to watch their favorite sports.

Sling offers two plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange. (Sling Blue is more suited for news and entertainment, while Sling Orange is better for sports and family.) Both include the $10 first-month deal and cost $35 per month after the deal ends, if one chooses to subscribe. Both also offer 50 hours of DVR and channels like NBCSN, which is where the Paralympics airs. If you had to choose one, though, we recommend Sling Blue to watch the Paralympics. Not only does the plan include more channels, but it also allows the user to stream on three devices (Sling Orange allows only one), which means that you can split the cost with two other people, who can stream the Paralympics on their own devices. (That’s just $3.33 per person.)

Hulu+ With Live TV is another excellent option to watch the Paralympic 2021. Along with access to Hulu’s library of 80,000 movies and TV shows, the service also offers more than 75 live channels, including NBCSN to watch the Paralympics, as well as 50 hours of DVR. The best part about Hulu+ With Live TV, however, is that it offers a seven-day free trial. That’s half of the Paralympics. While the trial doesn’t cover the whole Paralympics, users can watch half of the Paralympics on Hulu+ With Live TV and the other half with a free trial for another service….say, like Fubo TV. (Hulu+ With Live TV costs $65 per month if one chooses to subscribe after their trial ends.)

For the best way to watch the Paralympics for free, sign up for both Hulu+ With Live TV’s free trial and Fubo TV’s free trial. Both services offer seven-day free trials, which is enough to stream almost all of the Paralympics. Fubo offers more than 100 channels, including NBCSN to watch the Paralympics, as well as at least 250 hours of DVR. The service costs $65 per month after your free trial ends, but if you play it smart, you won’t need to subscribe at all to watch the Paralympics.

Peacock is the best way to watch the Paralympics 2021 for free if you don’t have a TV. The site, which is NBC’s exclusive streaming service, offers three plans: a free plan, Peacock Premium (which costs $4.99 per month) and Peacock Premium Plus (which costs $9.99 per month.) On the free plan, which users can sign up for with just their email, viewers can live stream sports like women’s wheelchair basketball, women’s sitting volleyball, wheelchair rugby and Marathon Races. See below for the full schedule of the Paralympic 2021 events that will air on Peacock.

Sunday, August 29, 2021

Wheelchair Rugby Final – 5 to 7 a.m. ET

Highlights Show – 2 to 1:30 p.m. ET

Primetime Highlights Show – 7 to 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 4, 2021

Marathon – 5:30-9:30 p.m. ET

Primetime Highlights Show – 8 to 9 p.m. ET

Women’s Sitting Volleyball Final – 9 to 11 p.m. ET

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Final – 11:15 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET

Sunday, September 5, 2021

Primetime Highlights Show – 7 to 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 11, 2021

Highlights Show – 3 to 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 12, 2021

Highlights Show – 1:30 to 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 5, 2021

For more about the Olympics and Paralympics, check out Jeremy Fuchs’ 2021 book, Total Olympics: Every Obscure, Hilarious, Dramatic, and Inspiring Tale Worth Knowing. The book, which was called an “indispensable Olympic resource” and “pure fun” by The New York Times, follows the history of the Olympics, from how it began in a a Victorian English town called Much Wenlock to the discontinued sports that are no longer around like tug of war, firefighting, painting and, yes, live pigeon shooting. The bestseller, which features hundreds of true tales and historical photographs, also includes stories from both internationally known and little known athletes like gymnast Shun Fujimoto, who led his team to victory with a broken knee.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.