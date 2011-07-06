Watch Out For Men With Wide Faces, They’re Likely to Cheat

Unethical behavior, like lying and cheating, could be due to more than a matter of where your moral compass points. Scientists now have reason to believe that the width of a man’s face, relative to the height, is an indicator of how powerful he feels. So the wider his face, the more power he may feel, which makes him more competitive and more likely to lie and cheat in order to win.

The study, which tested a group of 192 business students, found that wide-face men were three times more likely to lie and about nine times more likely to cheat than narrow-face men. Professor Michael Haselhuhn of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee explains,

“Our findings suggest that some men are simply predisposed to act unethically in order to achieve their goals. This has important practical implications, for example someone in the market for a new car may wish to peruse photos of salesmen online before visiting the dealership in person to increase the chances of finding an honest negotiator.”

If we’re talking implications though, think about how this new knowledge will affect your dating life. But you may not want to write a guy off as a liar and cheater quite so fast. Just because he has a big face doesn’t mean he’s necessarily a bad guy it all depends on how he channels that competitive behavior.

Haselhuhn agrees, saying, “It’s also important to recognise that men with larger facial ratios aren’t all bad. The same feelings of power and aggression that spark unethical behaviour can be a net benefit if they are channelled correctly.” Maybe his facial features will lead him to do something constructive, like start a successful company. The bottom line is that you may want to keep him around longer than the first date you just never really know.

