Watch Out Florence + The Machine, Lana Del Rey Is What’s Up

My insider sources tell me Lana Del Rey is the talk of the music industry town. In fact, she was just signed to Interscope Records yesterday.
With a haunting voice reminiscent of a Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine, sick writing chops and Angelina Jolie looks, I promise you- she is the next BIG thing!
Listen to “Video Games” below and become a fan here. With lyrics like this she is sure to become our new favorite bleeding-heart songstress. She’s already mine!
It’s you, it’s you, it’s all for you
Everything I do
I tell you all the time
Heaven is a place on earth with you
Tell me all the things you want to do
I heard that you like the bad girls
Honey, is that true?
It’s better than I ever even knew
They say that the world was built for two
Only worth living if somebody is loving you
Baby now you do