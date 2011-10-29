Watch Our Photo Shoot With ‘Dexter’ Star Jennifer Carpenter!

We’re really excited about the upcoming editorial glossy we just shot with Dexter star, Jennifer Carpenter. Not only is she completely chill and fun compared to the hard-nosed cop she plays on TV, she’s also a total goof and was only too happy to exchange her badge and gun for some bright and sexy designer threads (supplied by celebrity stylist Jen Patryn).

Shot at Sun Studios in Soho by photog Nick Heavican, Carpenter turned on the charm when the E! News crew showed up to hear all about her new guest stint on The Good Wife and how she’s ready to maybe ditch the horror stuff and try her hand at a little comedy.

Check out this cool behind-the-scenes clip and get prepped and ready for the real thing coming soon!