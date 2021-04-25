Here’s How to Watch the Oscars Online For Free, So You Don’t Miss Hollywood’s Biggest Night

The Academy Awards are the most important night in Hollywood, so it’s understandable why movie buffs around the world want to know how to watch the Oscars 2021 online for free to find out if their favorite films win or lose.

The Oscars started in 1929 as an awards ceremony to honor the best of the best in Hollywood. Since then, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have given hundreds of awards to directors, writers, actors and others for their achievements in cinema.

Given the current health crisis, there’s no doubt that the 2021 Oscars will look different than ceremonies past. Ahead is what we know about the 93rd annual Academy Awards and how to watch the Oscars 2021 online for free to catch your favorite celebrities’ winning speeches.

When are the Oscars 2021?

The Oscars 2021 will air on Sunday, April 25, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

The 93rd annual Academy Awards were originally scheduled for February 28, 2021, but due to the current health crisis, the ceremony was pushed back by two months. Because many movie theaters remain closed, the 2021 Oscars also extended its eligibility period through February 28 and will include both movies released in theaters and on streaming services. This year’s Oscars are also the first ceremony where films released in two different calendar years are eligible for award consideration at the same ceremony.

Who is the Oscars 2021 host?

The Oscars 2021 will not have a host, which is the third time in a row that the Academy Awards will be host-less. The upcoming Oscars will not have a single host and producers have made offers to talent they hope will come in to present the categories for the 93rd Oscar cast on April 25. The plan is for high-profile presenters to deal out the awards on a rotating basis,” a source told Deadline in March.

The 2021 Oscars presenters include Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Harrison Ford, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya and Renée Zellweger

How will the Oscars 2021 work?

According to Variety, the Oscars will be held at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles instead of its usual venue at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Per Variety, masks are no required for guests on camera. However, when guests aren’t on camera, such as during commercial breaks, they will be required to wear masks.

The audience will also be limited to 170 people, and guests will be rotated in and out of the ceremony, according to Variety. The magazine reports that nominees will receive a personalized itinerary that outlines the times they will rotate in and out when they arrive at Union Station. Guests will also need to do a temperature check and take three virus tests in the days before the ceremony.

There will also be a small red carpet, with three photographers and limited press outlets. There will be at least seven feet between reporters and guests. Though there isn’t a host, Steve Soderbergh will co-produce the Oscars and noted at a press conference in April 2021 that masks will play a “very important role in the story” of the show. “If that’s cryptic, it’s meant to be,” he said. “That topic is very central to the narrative.” He also hinted that the ceremony will look like a movie.

“It’s going to feel like a movie in that there’s an overarching theme that’s articulated in different ways throughout the show. So the presenters are essentially the storytellers for each chapter,” he said. “We want you to feel like it wasn’t a show made by an institution. We want you to feel like you’re watching a show that was made by a small group of people that really attacked everything that feels generic or unnecessary or insincere. That’s the kind of intention when I watch shows like this that is missing for me. A voice. It needs to have a specific voice.”

How to watch the Oscars 2021 online for free

Ahead are various free trials to watch the Oscars 2021 online for free. Just remember to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged.

Sling

Sling is one of the more affordable options to watch the Oscars online for free. The service, which offers a seven-day free trial, allows users to watch ABC live, so subscribers can catch shows the Oscars on TV as it airs around the world. The service also offers more than 30 channels to make the most of your free trial.

Free trial: 7 days

Price: $35+ per month

Hulu+ With Live TV

Hulu+ with Live TV is another solid option to watch the Oscars online for free. Not only does the service allow users to watch ABC live, but subscribers also have access to Hulu and its catalogue of past ABC shows and episodes. Hulu+ With Live TV offers a seven-day free trial for customers to try out the service before subscribing. The service also offers more than 65 channels and 50 hours of DVR footage.

Free trial: 7 days

Price: $64.99 per month

Fubo

Fubo is another option to watch the Oscars online for free. The service, which offers a seven-day free trial, allows users to watch the network live as the Oscars air in real time. Though Fubo doesn’t offer a catalogue of past ABC shows, the service does have more than 120 channels and allows users to record up to 250 hours of DVR footage.

Free trial: 7 days

Price: $79.99 per month

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.