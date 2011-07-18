Watch The Olsens’ Chic BBQ & Enter To Win StyleMint Tees!

Just a month after their 25th birthday, Mary-Kate and Ashley will be celebrating another monumental day: today marks the 18th anniversary of their time together on television. Although they stepped out of the TV spotlight many years ago, they’ll return to the small screen (this time, the computer screen!) in support of their new t-shirt site, Stylemint. The girls will release monthly videos called “T Moments,” showcasing different T-shirt themes for each month.

If you know anything about Mary-Kate and Ashley, you know they wouldn’t keep it simple and just film themselves having fun in Stylemint tees. In addition to posting videos, they want viewers to submit photos and videos of how they interpret each “T Moment” in a new monthly contest that celebrates the “T Moment.”

This month’s “T Moment” is about, what else, independence (July 4th anyone?). MK+A already recorded themselves having a yummy — and fashion-y — BBQ while wearing tees that signified our freedom in the colors of red, white and blue. If you’d like to enter the contest for July, there’s still time left to submit photos or videos until the 31st.

If you’re ready to rock a tee, submit your entries to Stylemint’s Facebook page at facebook.com/mystylemint. Each month’s winner will recieve a year-long free membership to Stylemint.com! Winners for the month of July will be annouced on the Facebook page August 5th.

Now, without further ado, check out the first of many Olsen video moments below!