Watch The Olsen Twins Dance For Terry Richardson

Watch The Olsen Twins Dance For Terry Richardson

Spencer Cain
by

Ah, to be an Olsen. The glorious twins have conquered the entertainment world and the fashion world, and became billionaires in the process.Oh, did I mention that they’re 25? Kill. Me. Now. No one will ever be as perfect. Anyway, Mary-Kate and Ashley took time out of their ridiculously busy schedules to shoot some promotional videos for StyleMint.com, their e-commerce site where you can sign up for a monthly t-shirt styled by them. Naturally, fashion’s favorite photographer Terry Richardson was behind the camera.

Check out the videos below. Trust me, it’s worth it. I was having a terrible day but then I saw those two girls from Passport to Paris grinding with each other, and everything made sense again. The second one is a StyleCaster exclusive look at Mary-Kate and Ashley talking about October’s t-shirts on StyleMint.

