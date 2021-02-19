‘Nomadland’ Is an Oscars Frontrunner—Here’s Where to Watch it For Free Before Awards Season

If you’re a movie lover, you may want to know how to watch Nomadland online for free before awards season. Based on Jessica Bruder’s 2017 book, Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century, Nomadland stars Frances McDormand as Fern, who loses her job at a manufacturing plant in Empire, Nevada, and decides to travel around the American west. The movie follows Fern as she sells almost everything she owns and buys a van to live in and travel the country as she searches for new work.

Nomadland, which premiered on Hulu on Friday, February 19, has earned acclaim since it was screened at the 2020 Venice Film Festival, where it won the festival’s highest prize, the Golden Lion. The film, directed by Chloé Zhao, also went on to win the People’s Choice Award, the top prize at the Toronto International Film Festival. Nomadland has also been mominated for four awards at the 2021 Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama, Best Screenplay and Best Director.

If you’re an awards buff or want to watch the most buzzed-about movies this year, Nomadland needs to be on your list. Ahead is how to watch Nomadland online for free if you can’t make it to the theaters.

There are a couple ways to watch Nomadland online for free. The first is with Hulu’s free trial. Hulu offers a seven-day free trial and costs start at $5.99+. If you’ve already used your free trial or want a more longterm option, there is another way to watch Nomadland online for free, but you have to meet the condition: Have a Verizon plan (or know someone who does.)

Customers with “Play More Unlimited” and “Get More Unlimited” plans have access to free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ subscriptions for as long as they have their plans. Both plans also offer free Discovery+ subscriptions, as well as Apple Music subscriptions.

As for how to claim your free Hulu subscription, Verizon has a FAQ here, but here are the basics. If you’re on My Verizon, choose “Account” on the top menu and click “Add ons & Apps” in the overview. Choose “The Disney Bundle” (which will give you access to free Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu subscriptions) click “Get It Now.” If you’re on the My Verizon App, select “Add ons” after clicking on “Explore Adds ons” on the “Plans & Devices” page.

After that, customers will need to click “Enroll in the Disney Bundle” and then click “Go to Disney.” There, you will need to enter in your email and create a password. You will then need to click “Start Streaming Disney+” and log into ESPN+ with your email and password. After that, you’ll need to tap “Activate Hulu” to create your free Hulu account. You will then receive an email with further Hulu activation instructions. And there you have it, free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ subscriptions. But more importantly, a free way to watch Nomadland. For full instructions on how to set up your free Hulu subscription, click here.

Nomadland is available to stream on Hulu.

