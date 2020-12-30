Here Are the Best New Year’s Eve Events to Watch Online While We’re All Stuck at Home

If you want to know how to watch the New Year’s 2021 ball drop online for free, as well as other events, you’ve come to the correct place.

As all of us know, New Year’s Eve on Thursday, December 31, will look a lot different than previous years. Due to the current health crisis, many New Year’s events have been cancelled. Still there, some (socially distanced) events that viewers can still watch on their TV or online, including the New Year’s Eve Times Square Ball Drop, which occurs at midnight ET on New Year’s and has occurred since 1907.

Along with the iconic ball drop, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Andy Cohen and New Year’s Eve concerts with acts like BTS and Justin Bieber will also happen on New Year’s. Read on for what to watch on New Year’s 2021 as we’re all stuck inside.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

When: December 31 at 8 p.m. ET (Times Square Ball Drop at 12 a.m. ET)

Where: ABC

What: Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale and Billy Porter will host the 2021 Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, which has been held for the past 50 years. For the first time since its inauguration, a live audience will not be allowed in Times Square to watch the ball drop at midnight due to the current health crisis. The main headliner is Jennifer Lopez. Other performers in New York include Machine Gun Kelly, Porter and Cyndi Lauper. Acts like Brandy, Doja Cat, Ella Mai, Lewis Capaldi, Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Nelly and Saweetie will perform across the coast in Los Angeles, with Ciara as the host.

How to watch: Viewers can watch the 2021 Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hul on-demand starting January 1. Don’t have cable? Hulu With Live TV+ has access to ABC and provides a seven-day free trial. (Costs start at $54.99.) Fubo also has access to ABC with a seven-day free trial. (Costs start at $44.99) The same goes for Sling, which has a seven-day free trial and costs start at $20.

CNN New Year’s Eve Live

When: December 31 at 8 p.m. ET (Times Square Ball Drop at 12 a.m. ET)

Where: CNN

What: Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper will return as hosts of CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live for the 2021 celebration. Performers and guests include John Mayer, Snoop Dogg, Patti Labelle, Jimmy Buffett, Carole Baskin, Josh Groban, Leslie Jordan, Dulce Sloan, Desus & Mero, Kylie Minogue, Aloe Blacc, Goo Goo Dolls and Jon Bon Jovi.

How to watch: Viewers can watch CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live on CNN.com, CNNgo and the CNN app. Hulu With Live TV+ also access to CNN and provides a seven-day free trial for those who don’t have cable and want to watch for free. (Costs start at $54.99.) Sling also has CNN. The service has a seven-day free trial and costs start at $20.

2021 New Year’s Eve Live Big Hit Concert

When: December 31 at 7:30 a.m. ET (9:30 p.m. in Korea)

Where: Weverse

What: Big Hit Labels (the entertainment company BTS’ management, Big Hit Entertainment, is under) will host a virtual New Year’s Eve festival with their artists on December 31. Performers include Big Hit Labels acts such as BTS, GFRIEND, TXT, ENHYPEN and NU’EST. Non-Big Hit artists such as Halsey, Lauv and Steve Aoki are also set to perform. The festival will also include virtual meet-and-greets, as well as multi-view options for different prices.

How to watch: 2021 New Year’s Eve Live Big Hit Concert will stream on Weverse. Viewers can buy either single view or multi-view (four angles) for different prices. Big Hit membership subscribers can also buy packages for a single view plus a multi-view (six angles), or a a multi-view (six angles) package with two meet and greet screens. See Weverse for pricing.

T-Mobile Presents: NYE Live With Justin Bieber

When: December 31 at 10:15 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Tuesdays app, justinbiebernye.com.

What: Justin Bieber will host a free concert for T-Mobile customers on New Year’s Eve. The show starts at 10:15 p.m., but his concert officially begins at 11 p.m.. Songs performed include Bieber’s recent singles “Holy,” “Lonely” and “Monster,” as well as his new single, “Anyone,” which he will debut during the concert. Non T-Mobile customers can also watch the concert for a $25 fee. Access for the general public starts on January 1 at 3 p.m. ET.

How to watch: T-Mobile customers can watch for free on the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or justinbiebernye.com. Non-T-Mobile customers can purchase tickets at justinbiebernye.com for $25 and start watching the concert at 3 p.m. on January 1.

