Here’s How to NBC For Free Online, So You Don’t Miss Out on ‘Law & Order’ & Other Shows

If you love shows like Law & Order, This Is Us and The Voice, you may want to know how to watch NBC live for free if you don’t have cable or even a TV.

NBC, which stands for the National Broadcasting Company and is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, is known as one of the Big Three TV networks has been around since 1956. With 60-plus years on television, NBC is responsible for hit shows like Friends, Seinfeld, 30 Rock, The Office, Parks & Recreation and much, much more. The network is also the home of variety shows like Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as well as news programs such as NBC Nightly News and Dateline NBC.

There’s no doubt that NBC, which is nicknamed the “Peacock Network” for its colorful peacock logo, is a mainstay in many American homes. Almost everyone has a favorite show on NBC, so it’s understandable why those who don’t have cable may be wondering if there’s a way to watch NBC live for free online. Read on to find out where to stream your favorite NBC shows.

How to watch NBC live for free

Those who are subscribed to a TV provider (or can mooch off someone who is) can watch NBC live on NBC.com or the NBC app. If you aren’t in this situation, don’t worry, as there are several free trials you still can use to watch NBC live for free. Read on to find out which is the best fit.

Sling

Sling is one of the more affordable options to watch NBC live. The service, which offers a seven-day free trial, allows users to watch NBC live, so subscribers can catch shows like Law & Order and The Voice as they air on TV. Unlike Hulu and Peacock, the service doesn’t have a catalogue of past NBC shows, but it’s one of the better options if you’re caught up on your favorite show and just need to watch new episodes.

Free trial: 7 days

Price: $35+ per month

Hulu+ With Live TV

Hulu+ with Live TV is another solid option to watch NBC live. Not only does the service allow users to watch NBC live, but subscribers also have access to Hulu and its catalogue of past NBC shows and episodes. Hulu+ With Live TV offers a seven-day free trial for customers to try out the service before subscribing. The service also offers more than 65 channels and 50 hours of DVR footage.

Free trial: 7 days

Price: $64.99 per month

Fubo

Fubo is another option to watch NBC live. The service, which offers a seven-day free trial, allows users to watch the netowrk live as shows like This Is Us air in real time. Though Fubo doesn’t offer a catalogue of past NBC shows, the service does have more than 120 channels and allows users to record up to 250 hours of DVR footage.

Free trial: 7 days

Price: $79.99 per month

How to watch next-day NBC episodes for free

If you can wait until the next day to watch your favorite NBC shows, these cheaper options may be best choice for you. Read on ahead for how to watch next-day NBC episodes for free.

Peacock

Peacock is one of the most affordable options to watch next-day NBC episodes. The service, which is free to sign up, offers thousands of hours of NBC Universal shows Law & Order and This Is Us. All you have to do is sign up for a free account with your email. Unfortunately, Peacock’s free plan doesn’t allow users to watch next-day episodes. If you want to watch new episodes of NBC shows the day after they air, you’ll need to sign up for either Peacock Premium (which costs $5.99 per month and has ads) or Peacock Premium Plus (which costs $9.99 per month and is ad-free). Both plans also offer seven-day free trials to test them out before you subscribe. It’s not the same as watching NBC live, but it’s much, much cheaper.

Free trial: 7 days

Price: Free to $9.99 per month

Hulu

Hulu is another affordable option to watch next-day NBC episodes. The service, which offers a seven-day free trial, upload new episodes of several NBC shows, including This Is Us and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, hours after they air live. Hulu, which costs $5.99 per month for its base plan, is also a lot cheaper than its Live TV counterpart, so it’s a good option if you can wait until the next day to catch your favorite shows.

Free trial: 7 days

Price: $5.99+ per month

