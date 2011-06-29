Watch Natalia V. and Naomi Campbell Growl for Givenchy

We’d heard that the Givenchy Fall 2011 ad campaign would feature legendary models Naomi Campbell, Kristen McMenamy, Natalia Vodianova and Riccardo Tisci muse Mariacarla Boscono giving serious face and growling like wildcats, but now we can see it in action! Style.com got its hands on some behind-the scenes footage of the campaign shoot with Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and the girls certainly do the feline-themed collection justice. Ferocious! We’re just a bit surprised that Beyonc isn’t one of the label’s fall faces, considering how often she’s been wearing it.

Check out a preview of the campaign starring Naomi above, and watch the amazing clip below.