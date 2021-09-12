Here’s How to Watch the VMAs for Free, So You Don’t Miss Doja Cat, Justin Bieber & More Performers

If you’re a fan of Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat (or just music in general), you may want to know how to watch the MTV VMAs online for free to see which of your favorite artists will take home a coveted Moon Person award.

The first MTV Video Music Awards were held on September 14, 1984, with Madonna, Tina Turner, David Bowie, Rod Stewart and more as performers. Since then, the VMAs, which were originally created as an alternative to the Grammys but for music videos, have been a cultural phenomenon with millions of viewers and votes each year. Unlike the Grammys, which are voted on by members of the Recording Academy, the VMAs are voted on by fans who come together to snag their favorite artists a Moon Person award. The award, which features a silver astronaut with an MTV flag, was changed from Moon Man to Moon Person in 2017 to be inclusive of all genders. “Why should it be a man?” Chris McCarthy, president of MTV, told the New York Times in 2017. “It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender, it could be nonconformist.”

As fans know, the VMAs have also been the home to countless water cooler moment, from the time Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift in 2009 to the award show where Nicki Minaj called out Miley Cyrus in 2015. The VMAs are never short of viral moments and performances. If you don’t have cable or a TV, read on ahead for how to watch the MTV VMAs online for free.

When are the MTV VMAs 2021?

The MTV VMAs 2021 will air on Sunday, September 12, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on MTV. The show will be held at the Barclays Center in New York City and will also air on networks like CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and the CW.

Who is the MTV VMAs 2021 host?

The MTV VMAs 2021 host is Doja Cat, who won the award for Push New Artist in 2020. In an interview with Billboard in September 2021, Doja opened up about what it means for her to host the VMAs one year after she performed at the award show for the first time. “I am glad that people enjoy my personality enough to have me on the show and host. It’s beautiful. I don’t know what’s going to happen as far as my hosting debut. I still don’t know the little quirks of it all or the pieces that we will be doing, but I know that I’m excited and glad that they enjoy who I am,” she said.

She also explained how she’ll be different than previous VMAs hosts. “I’m different live than I am in real life. Well, not really, kind of. When I’m alone and rambling to myself, then I am alone and rambling to myself,” she said. “But if there are people around, if there’s stimuli around me, I’m responding to it. It will be different from me just being alone, but not too much. I’ll still be me, and I’m excited to find out what that is.”

Who are the MTV VMAs 2021 performers?

Read on for the full list of the MTV VMAs 2021 performers and the songs they’ll be performing.

Alicia Keys and Swae Lee – “Lala”

Anitta

Camila Cabello – “Don’t Go Yet”

Chlöe – “Have Mercy”

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Kacey Musgraves – “Star-Crossed”

The Kid Laroi and Just Bieber – “Stay”

Kim Petras

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker – “Papercuts”

Normani

Olivia Rodrigo

Ozuna – “La Funka”

Polo G

Swedish House Mafia

Tainy and Shawn Mendes – “Summer of Love”

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday”

How to vote for the MTV VMAs 2021

To vote for the MTV VMAs 2021, fans can visit MTV.com/VMA/vote, click the category they want to vote for, enter in their email and vote for the nominee they want to win a VMA. Voting for all categories except for Best New Artist end before the live show. Voting for the Best New Artist category will remain open until the live show.

How to watch the MTV VMAs 2021 online for free

So how can one watch the MTV VMAs 2021 online for free? Well, read on ahead for various tricks and tips to stream the VMAs if you don’t have cable or a TV. Here’s how to watch the MTV VMAs 2021 online for free.

Paramount+ Free Trial

The best way to watch the MTV VMAs 2021 online for free is with Paramount+, which offers a seven-day free trial and allows users to watch the VMAs live the same day it airs. The service also includes access to more than 30,000 TV shows from networks like CBS, MTV and Nickelodeon, 2,500 movies and live sports, such as NFL games. After the seven-day free trial ends, users can pay $4.99 per month for Paramount+’s Essential plan, which includes ads, or $9.99 for Paramount+’s Premium package, which doesn’t have ads. Both plans offer a seven-day free trial, however, which is more than enough time to watch the MTV VMAs 2021 online for free.

Philo

Philo is another way to watch the MTV VMAs 2021 online for free. The service offers a seven-day free trial and more than 60 channels, including MTV, which means that users can stream the VMAs before their free period ends. Philo also offers an unlimited DVR feature for those who want to record the VMAs to watch over and over again. The service costs $25 per month after the free trial ends, so be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged.

Fubo TV’s Free Trial

Another way to watch the MTV VMAs 2021 online for free is with Fubo TV’s free trial. Fubo TV seven-day free trials, which is more than enough time to stream the MTV VMAs 2021. Fubo offers more than 100 channels, including MTV to watch the the VMAs, as well as at least 250 hours of DVR, in case you want to watch the award show again. The service costs $65 per month after your free trial ends, so be sure to remember to cancel your trial before it expires.

Hulu+ With Live TV

Hulu+ With Live TV is another option to watch the the MTV VMAs 2021 online for free. Along with access to Hulu’s library of 80,000 movies and TV shows, the service also offers more than 75 live channels, including MTV to watch the VMAs, as well as 50 hours of DVR. The best part about Hulu+ With Live TV, however, is that it offers a seven-day free trial, which is moree than enough time to watch the VMAs. Hulu+ With Live TV costs $65 per month if one chooses to subscribe after their trial ends.

