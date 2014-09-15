Watch: Go Behind-the-Scenes With The Most Stylish New Yorkers

Every year, we comb the city to find 50 new creative, stylish, boundary-pushing personalities who represent the best of New York style—from DJ’s and restauranteurs to street style stars and power brokers.

This year’s list features an “Orange is the New Black” actress, a mayor’s daughter, a celebrity stylist, and a 10-year-old who has more Instagram followers than you do. Photographer Adam Katz-Sinding from Le 21ème shot all 50 of our honorees on the streets of Manhattan, from the tree-lined blocks surrounding Central Park to the hidden alleyways of SoHo and the gallery-lined streets of Chelsea.

In this video, you can get up close and personal with some of this year’s honorees, as they describe their varied approaches to dressing and, of course, what makes New York so damn stylish.

Video: Harmonium Films