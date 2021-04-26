Here’s How to Watch ‘Mortal Kombat’ For Free to See the Iconic Video Game Come to Life

If you’re a fan of the ’90s video game, you may want to know how to watch Mortal Kombat online for free. Mortal Kombat—based on the video game series of the same name—premiered on HBO Max and in theaters on Friday, April 23.

Like the video games, the movie is martial arts and fantasy-based and follows a tournament known as “Mortal Kombat,” in which the mightiest warriors from each real compete. If one real wins 10 tournaments in a row, they receive the ability to invade a rival realm, with a goal toward dominance, submergence and conquering. The film is seen as the third movie in the Mortal Kombat film series, which premiered in 1995 and released a sequel in 1997.

The Mortal Kombat video game debuted in 1992 and has since been spun off into more than 20 other games. “There are so many different crazy action scenes in this film… I could go on forever about them,” Mortal Kombat star Lewis Tan told Fox News in April 2021 of the movie. “I got to set and they were like, ‘OK, you’re good, right?’ So put on [this] harness and we’re going to show you [a] wire stunt and you’re going to lie on the floor here and then you’re going to fly forty feet this way into the dirt on the floor…You’re dizzy, you’re delirious about being out in the real world for the first time and immediately I’m launched on this thing.”

It’s been more than a decade since the last Mortal Kombat movie, but for diehard fans, the new film is worth the wait. Ahead is how to watch Mortal Kombat online for free to see the iconic video game come to life.

How to watch Mortal Kombat online for free

Unfortunately, HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial on its own to watch Mortal Kombat online for free, but there are still some secret ways to sign up for the streaming service at no cost. Read on for the ways to watch Mortal Kombat for free.

While HBO Max doesn’t have a free trial, customers can still try out the service for free via Hulu’s HBO Max free trial. The service allows users to try both Hulu and HBO Max for free for seven days, which is enough time to test out the site before subscribing. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged. After the trial ends, the service will cost $14.99 to add HBO Max to one’s Hulu account.

If you’re an AT&T customer (or know someone who is), you may be eligible for a free HBO Max subscription. The first step is to check if your AT&T plans includes a free HBO Max subscription. Eligible plans include: AT&T Unlimited Elite, AT&T Unlimited Plus, AT&T Unlimited Plus Enhanced, AT&T Unlimited Choice, AT&T Unlimited Choice II, AT&T Unlimited Choice Enhanced and AT&T Unlimited &More Premium. If you have one of these plans, you’re eligible for a complimentary HBO Max account. There are FAQs with instructions on how to claim your free HBO Max subscription here and here.

