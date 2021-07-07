Here’s How to Watch the New ‘Monsters, Inc.’ TV Show With Mindy Kaling & More For Free

If Monsters, Inc. is one of your favorite Pixar movies, you may want to know how to watch Monsters at Work for free to catch Disney Plus’ latest TV series about a metropolis of, well, monsters.

Monsters, Inc.—which was Pixar’s fourth movie after Toy Story, A Bug’s Life and Toy Story 2—premiered in November 2001. The movie centered on two monsters, James P. “Sulley” Sullivan and Mike Wazowski, two best friends who work at the energy-producing factory Monsters, Inc., which generates power by scaring human children, who the monster world believe are toxic. Hijinks start when a human child sneaks into the monster world, and Sulley and Mike have to return her home before the rest of the factory finds out. After its premiere, Monsters, Inc. became 2001’s third-highest grossing film and led to a prequel, Monsters University, in 2013.

Monsters at Work, which premiered on Disney Plus on July 7, 2021, is a TV spinoff of Monsters, Inc. The show, which uploads new episodes on Wednesdays, is set after the events of Monsters, Inc. and follows several Monstropolis residents as the city transitions to energy fueled by the sound of children’s laughter instead of children’s screams. The show centers on Tylor Tuskmon, a recent Scare Major graduate from Monsters University, who’s employed as a mechanic on the facilities team and has dreams of working alongside his idols, Mike and Sulley. Mindy Kaling voices Val Little, Tylor’s best friend and a fellow mechanic, while Billy Crystal and John Goodman return to their respective roles as Mike and Sulley. Henry Winkler, Bonny Hunt and Aisha Tyler also voice other characters.

How to watch Monsters at Work for Free

Unfortunately, Disney Plus ended its free trial in 2020, but there are still several ways to watch Monsters at Work for free. Ahead are various hacks and secret ways to snag a free Disney Plus subscription.

Xbox Game Pass users with new or existing “Ultimate” tier subscriptions are eligible to claim a 30-day free trial offer with Disney Plus as of June 2021. Microsoft announced the perk to coincide with the premiere of Loki on Disney Plus following an earlier offer in November 2020 in honor of the second season of The Mandalorian.

Though the previous offer expired in January 2021, Microsoft decided to partner with Disney Plus again—and the good news is that this perk is available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members whether or not they claimed the previous Disney+ Perk. To claim it, all you need is an “Ultimate” tier Xbox Game Pass subscription (priced at $14.99 per month), which gives you access to the perks gallery on an Xbox console, the Xbox app on a Windows PC, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android.

After claiming the perk, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users will be directed to Disney Plus to activate their 30-day free trial. The catch? Members can only claim and activate the trial from June 8, 2021, until September 30, 2021. It’s also worth keeping in mind that the 30-day free trial will be set to auto-renew your subscription, so remember to cancel your Disney Plus membership before your free trial period is over if you don’t want to pay $7.99 a month.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $12.99 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Disney Plus for free.

Watch 'Monsters at Work' With Amazon Music & Disney+ $7.99

New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can receive a free six-month subscription to Disney Plus. Current Amazon Music Unlimited Subscribers are also eligible for a free three-month subscription to Disney Plus. Amazon Music Unlimited offers a 30-day free trial and costs $7.99 per month for Amazon Prime Members—which is the same monthly rate as Disney Plus. This means that customers can receive both an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription and a Disney Plus subscription for less than $4 each.

Not an Amazon Prime Member? Amazon Prime also offers a 30-day free trial, so customers can sign up for the free trial and subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for the cheaper price. If you’re a student, you can also receive a free six-month trial of Amazon Prime, as well as an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for just 99 cents per month. Click here for more on how to sign up for Amazon Music’s Disney Plus deal.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.