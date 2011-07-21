Watch Miu Miu’s Pretty Fall 2011 Film “MUTA”

Directed by Lucrecia Martel, Miu Miu‘s just-released short film for fall is fit for a fashion girl’s nightmare, complete with faceless models stricken with near rigor mortis and a shrill soundtrack. It’ pretty scary, but also scary pretty — the beautiful clothes and accessories lower the eerie factor. Looking at the horrifying scenes, it seems Martel may have been inspired by the rigid movements and stiff stances from The Ring circa 2002. Watch the video below… if you dare.