Here’s How to Watch ‘Minari’ Online to Not Miss This Year’s Big Picture Contender

If you’re an awards buff, you may want to know how to watch Minari online to not miss one of 2021’s most popular big picture contenders.

Minari, which premiered on February 12, 2021, stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho and Yuon Yuh-jung as members of an immigrant South Korean family as they try to make it in rural America in the 1980s.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in February, Yeun, who is also an executive producer in the film, opened up about what it was like to star in Minari as a Korean American. “We were trying to tell the story of, ‘What’s it like when you wake up and you just are?’—which is how I wake up,” he said. “I don’t really wake up being like, ‘I’m a Korean-American person living in a white American world.’ I’m just like, ‘I’m up now. What do I want to eat?’

He continued, “When we ignored the literal parameters, it unveiled a more truthful humanity: a story about a father, and a mother, and a family, and a son, and a grandmother, and about hardship, and about perseverance, and about faith and hope and what it takes to continue on in this difficult life.”

Though Minari was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 78th Golden Globes (due to an outdated—and racist—language rule), it’s predicted as one of the 2021 Oscars Best Picture contenders. Ahead is how to watch Minari online.

Unfortunately, Minari isn’t available to stream for free. However, there are still several ways to rent it for costs ranging from $18 to $20. Find out how to watch Minari online ahead.

Price: $19.99 to rent

Price: $19.99

