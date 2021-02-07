Miley Cyrus Is Performing the Super Bowl Pregame Show—Here’s How to Watch it For Free

Not a fan of this year’s Halftime Show performer? Don’t worry because there’s a way to watch Miley Cyrus’ Super bowl 2021 show online for free.

Cyrus will headline TikTok‘s two-hour Super Bowl pregame show on Sunday, February 7. The televised event, titled TikTok Tailgate, will feature a live concert fro Cyrus, as well as include appearances from celebrities like Rebel Wilson, Kane Brown, Ajani Huff, Dave Jorgendson, Adam Devine and Trace McSorley, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback who has been dubbed “TikTok’s most popular QB.”

The show, which will be held before the Super Bowl LV, will be hosted by Steve Harvey and MJ Acosta. Along with the celebrity appearances, TikTok-famous chefs such as Jack Mancuso (@chefcuso), Tatayanna Mitchell (@goodeatswithtati) and Matt Broussard (@acooknamedmatt) will share their best game-day recipes for viewers to recreate for their own Super Bowl celebrations.

Cyrus’ Super Bowl concert, which supports healthcare workers in Tampa, will take place before the Super Bowl LV. The game, which will be held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, will see the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off to see who will win 2021’s Super Bowl ring. The Weeknd will perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show, while Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will sing the national anthem.

Hyped for Cyrus’ concert? Read on to find out how to watch Miley Cyrus’ Super Bowl 2021 show online for free. You won’t want to miss it.

When is Miley Cyrus’ Super Bowl 2021 show?

The TikTok Tailgate show and Cyrus’ concert will air on Sunday, February 7, at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on CBS and NFL’s TikTok.

How to watch Miley Cyrus’ Super Bowl 2021 show online for free

Don’t have cable and want to know how to watch Miley Cyrus’ Super Bowl 2021 show online for free? Here are some cost-free ways to catch her TikTok Tailgate pregame performance.

NFL’s TikTok

The NFL’s TikTok page is the best place to watch Miley Cyrus’ Super Bowl 2021 show online for free. Be sure to download the TikTok app and visit the NFL’s page before her concert starts on Super Bowl day. From there, viewers should be able to stream Cyrus’ concert from their phone or other devices. If you want to watch Cyrus’ concert on the big screen, read on for various free trials you can use.

CBS All Access

If you’re a CBS All Access subscriber or want to be one, the service will stream both the Super Bowl and Cyrus’ concert live. CBS All Access offers a seven-day free trial, so that’s more than enough time to watch the game and Cyrus’ performance. After the trial ends, costs start at $5.99 per month.

Hulu+ With Live TV

Many of Cyrus’ fans may already have Hulu+ With Live TV. If you do or want to subscribe, the service gives customers access to CBS, where the Super Bowl and Cyrus’ concert will air live. Hulu+ With Live TV offers a seven-day free trial, and costs start at $64.99 per month after your trial ends.

The Super Bowl LV airs Sunday, February 7, on CBS.

