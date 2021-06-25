Miley Cyrus Has a Free Pride Concert With Maren Morris & More Celebs—Here’s How to Watch It

Pride Month is almost over, but for fans who want to watch Miley Cyrus’ Pride concert on Peacock for free, there’s one last party for RSVP to.

In honor of 2021 Pride Month, Cyrus will perform an hour-long concert of her greatest hits like “The Climb” and “Party in the U.S.A.”, as well as covers of classics like Cher’s “Believe,” Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors,” Pat Benatar’s “We Belong” and Abba’s “Dancing Queen” in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and in the spirit of Pride. The event—which is titled Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You—also includes a special medley of Madonna songs including “Music,” “Express Yourself” and “Like a Prayer.”

The concert was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, in front of a live vaccinated audience, and includes performances from special celebrity guests like Brothers Obsorne, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Orville Peck. In a 2016 interview with Variety, Cyrus opened up about why she doesn’t identify with the term “bisexual.” “My whole life, I didn’t understand my own gender and my own sexuality,” she said at the time. “I always hated the word ‘bisexual,’ because that’s even putting me in a box. I don’t ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl.”

She continued, “I related to that person more than I related to anyone in my life. People may not see me as neutral as I feel. But I feel very neutral. … I was like, ‘Oh, that’s why I don’t feel straight and I don’t feel gay. It’s because I’m not.”

If you’re as excited about Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You as we are, you may want to know how to watch Miley Cyrus’ Pride concert on Peacock for free to catch the special event without spending a penny. Ahead is how to watch the show at no cost.

When does Miley Cyrus’ Pride concert come out?

Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You premieres on Peacock on June 25, 2021.

So…how can you watch Miley Cyrus’ Pride concert on Peacock for free? The answer is simple: Peacock offers both a free plan and a free trial to watch Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You at no cost. To watch Peacock for free, all you have to do is sign up for a free account with your email. Peacock also offers a seven-day free trial of its Peacock Premium Plus plan, which has no ads and allows allows subscribers to access everything in the free plan, as well as live sports, Peacock original series, next-day episodes of NBC shows and more movies and TV shows that aren’t available with the free account.

Peacock offers two paid plans. Peacock Premium at $4.99 per month and Peacock Premium Plus at $9.99 per month. Peacock Premium Plus is the exact same as Peacock Premium except subscribers won’t have to watch ads and can stream their shows offline on their mobile devices.

Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You is available to stream on Peacock.

