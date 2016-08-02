Watch Miley and Liam Sing Justin Bieber’s ‘Love Yourself’ in the Car

Who can resist the smooth sounds of Justin Bieber? Not Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. They broke out into song yesterday when Bieber’s “Love Yourself” came on in the car, and Miley posted a video of part of it on Instagram.

From the passenger seat, we see Miley’s face squished against her adorable, if a-musical, new beagle, Barbie, who sat in defiant silence during the song. We never actually see Liam, but we do hear him. And we assume he was fully into carpool karaoke in a hands-off-the-steering-wheel way, because when the car makes a mysterious swerve, Miley yells “Babe stop, seriously.”

Bieber’s going to kill us all.