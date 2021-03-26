Here’s How to Watch the ‘Mighty Ducks’ Reboot for Free, Because Ducks Still Fly Together

Get ready to lace up your skates and watch The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Disney Plus’ new 10-episode reboot of the beloved ’90s sports comedy, The Mighty Ducks. Whether you’re a millennial looking for a nostalgia trip, or Gen-Z through Alpha—you’re in for a scrappy treat. And it’s about to get even sweeter when you find out how to watch The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on Disney Plus without paying an extra dime.

Mighty Ducks: Game Changers follows a new generation of ice hockey players, but this time, the ducks aren’t the underdogs. The Mighty Ducks are now invincible in their junior hockey division, and they’re very selective about who gets to join their ranks. The series, which is penned by original franchise writer Steven Brill, follows one 12-year-old boy named Evan who doesn’t make the cut. But instead of giving up, Evan’s mom urges him to form a new hockey team of rejects and misfits led by none other than the Ducks’ original coach, Gordon Bombay—who is played by the film’s very own Emilio Estevez.

Nothing sounds better than that, but first, you’ll need to know how to stream The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers online for free if you want to watch the Disney+ revival. Keep on reading for everything you need to know!

It’s the question all ducks are asking: How can I watch The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers online for free? Of course, there’s always a way—but you need to meet certain criteria.

If you’re a Verizon customer or know someone who can share their account with you, Verizon offers a free Disney+ subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $84.) But you have to act fast! The promotion ends on May 31, 2021, so you’ll want to claim your free Disney+ subscription before then. You can click here for Verizon’s FAQ for more details on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney+ subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $13.99 per month. You can find details on how to sign up for Verizon’s Disney Bundle by clicking here for Verizon’s FAQ.

And that’s all there is to know about watching The Mighty Ducks online without a Disney+ subscription! Happy quacking.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.