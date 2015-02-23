Amazing: Meryl Streep and J.Lo’s Reactions to Patricia Arquette’s Oscar Speech

Patricia Arquette is a badass with a capital B. Not only did she roll up to collect her Oscar in a gown that her friend—new designer Rosetta Getty—made, but she used her time on the podium to send a powerful message about female equality. “It’s our time to haves wage equality for all and equality for women in the United States of America,” she said.

Obviously, her points are amazing and valid and very warranted, but nobody agreed with Arquette more than seat-mates Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lopez, whose collective body language screamed “YAZZZZZZZ,” “PREACH,” and “WERK.”

We half-expected Annie Lennox and Aretha Franklin to jump out and launch into a rendition of their 1985 hit “Sisters are Doin it for Themselves.” (That would have been awesome.)