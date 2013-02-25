Watch The Six Most Memorable Moments From The 2013 Oscars Here

Last night’s Oscars received mixed reviews across the board, but there were certainly some memorable moments—from Adele bringing down the house with her flawless performance of “Skyfall” to Ben Affleck‘s acceptance speech for “Argo” in which he praised wife Jennifer Garner. Instead of recounting them, we’ve provided you with the videos so you can revisit and decide for yourself: What was your favorite moment of last night’s broadcast?

Adele performing “Skyfall,” which nabbed the Oscar for Best Original Song:

https://www.youtube.com/yoIrIzd6H80

The cast of “Les Misérables” performing a medley of the movie’s songs:

https://www.youtube.com/nNBn0Gz2wus

Anne Hathaway accepting her Best Supporting Actress Oscar for “Les Misérables” (note: she was only in the film for around 20 minutes):

https://www.youtube.com/3xIghMASG6I

Jack Nicholson and Michelle Obama presenting the Best Picture Oscar to “Argo,” and Ben Affleck‘s speech:

https://www.youtube.com/3yFTyZ-iAbI

Jennifer Lawrence tripping in Dior Couture as she goes up to accept her Best Actress Oscar:

https://www.youtube.com/OuhbJsI8n0w

Jennifer Hudson performing the song from “Dreamgirls,” that won her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2007:

https://www.youtube.com/PIafHGEXqc8