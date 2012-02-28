Watch Maya Rudolph’s Unaired Oprah Bit From Her SNL Episode

Oh,Maya Rudolph. You’re so good at making us happy. When she hosted Saturday Night Live we thought we’d died and gone to heaven. Okay, not really. But it was really,really good. But there were two things missing. First of all, Rudolph didn’t do her Whitney Houston impression, which we totally understand since the legend had just passed away.

But Rudolph’s famous Oprah skit also didn’t make the show. But it’s NBC to the rescue. They’ve released the Oprah appearance on the “Weekend Update” which didn’t make the cut for the final show. So scroll on down and check the video out!