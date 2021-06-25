Mary J. Blige’s Amazon Documentary Is an ‘Emotional Journey’—Here’s How to Watch It For Free

With a career that spans three decades, nine Grammy wins and an Oscar nomination, it’s no surprise that fans want to know how to watch Mary J. Blige’s My Life documentary online for free.

Mary J. Blige: My Life, inspired by the title of Blige’s 1994 album My Life, follows the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul’s life and career from her childhood in the Bronx, New York City, to the release of her first album, What’s the 411?, to her meteoric success as one of the most influential modern-day musicians. The documentary, which also includes interviews with celebrities like Alicia Keys and Taraji P. Henson, also sees Blige perform My Life live for first the first time as she celebrated the 25th anniversary of the album.

Along with her success, My Life also documents Blige’s past, including her difficult childhood growing up in the Bronx. “It’s an emotional journey, the whole thing. But you know, emotions are great, bad or good, and sometimes we just need to express something,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I mean this is what my life has been about for years, expressing my emotions and how we feel and how we heal.”

Despite the “heavy” topics the documentary explored, Blige felt a need to talk about them for her fans. “To go back and actually show them where the pain came from, it was heavy, but it was nothing because those are my fans. In order to do a My Life documentary, you have to go back and show people what happened, you know? Why it happened and where did all this pain come from,” she said.

More than 25 years after the release of My Life, which is certified triple platinum and was nominated for Best R&B Album at the Grammys, Blige still can’t believe the success she’s had. “I didn’t see any of this coming and I’m just happy that it came, and I’m just happy that a lot of us are healing and in the healing process, and you know we are on the other side of it,” she said. “I didn’t know that anyone was in pain like I was, or going through anything that I was going through.”

If you’re a fan of R&B and hip-hop soul, Mary J. Blige: My Life is a must-watch. Read on for how to watch Mary J. Blige’s My Life documentary online for free to relive the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul’s monumental music career.

When does Mary J. Blige’s My Life documentary come out?

Mary J. Blige: My Life premieres on Amazon Prime Video on June 25, 2021.

So how can one watch Mary J. Blige’s My Life documentary online for free? Well, the answer is simple. Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial, which is more than enough time to watch Mary J. Blige’s My Life documentary online for free over and over and over again. Be sure to set a reminder to cancel the trial before you’re charged. If you liked Amazon Prime Video and want to subscribe as a customer, subscriptions cost $8.99 per month. Amazon Prime Video is also included in Amazon Prime memberships for $12.99 per month or $118.99 per year. Students at universities and colleges in the United States can also save 50 percent of their Amazon Prime memberships and subscribe for just $6.49 per month. Prime Student also comes with its own six-month trial.

Mary J. Blige: My Life is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

