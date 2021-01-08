Marvel’s First Disney+ Show Is Out & Here’s How to Watch ‘Legends’ For Free

Now that phase 4 is here, MCU fans may want to know how to watch Marvel’s Legends on Disney Plus online for free, even if you’re not a subscriber. Worry not, there’s a way.

In December 2020, Disney announced more than 10 Marvel shows set to come to Disney+ in the next few years. (See here for a full list.) The first original series, WandaVision, premieres on January 15, but phase 4 officially started with the release of Marvel Studios: Legends on Friday, January 8. The show is a docuseries that showcases iconic heroes, villains and moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universeand how these characters connect ahead of Disney+ MCU series. Each episode of Legends highlights a different character.

Given the release of WandaVision on January 15, the first two episodes of Legends centers on Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany.) The episodes look back on Scarlet Witch and Vision’s storylines in movies like Iron Man, Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War and how what happened to them will connect with the storyline of WandaVision. Though it may not seem as exciting as an original series, it’s the perfect way for Marvel fans to prep themselves the MCU’s upcoming slate of phase 4 shows.

It’s the question Marvel fans want to know: How can you watch Marvel: Studios: Legends online for free? Well, to be upfront, the free option isn’t available to everyone. But if you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), you may be able to watch Marvel’s Legends online for free through the service’s complimentary Disney+ subscriptions. Customers with unlimited plans, a.k.a. Get More Unlimited or Play More Unlimited, have access to a free Disney+ subscription as long as they have their plan. Customers with other plans, such as Start Unlimited or Do Unlimited, also have access to a free Disney+ subscription but only for six months once they claim it.

So how do you claim your free Disney+ subscription? Well, Verizon has a FAQ here that explains the steps a Verizon customer needs to take to access Disney+ for free, but here’s the gist: Go to My Verizon site or the My Verizon App. In the app, go to the Plans & Devices page and click Explore Adds. On the site, choose Account on the top menu and click Add Ons & Apps. There, customers will be able to choose the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. After choosing the bundle, click Get It Now. Enter the email address you want to use for your Disney+ subscription, check your email for confirmation and voila. You can now watch Marvel’s Legends. Those who don’t want Hulu or ESPN for free can also just sign up for the Disney+ promotion via the instructions here. The deal for both the Disney Bundle and Disney+ promotion ends on February 28, 2021, so it’s best to sign up soon.

For those who aren’t Verizon customers, Disney+ does have a deal for users to sign up for cheaper than usual. The current price for Disney+ is $6.99 per month. But customers can also sign up for $69.99 for a year, which saves them about two months worth of subscription fees. It’s not the same as watching Legends online for free, but, hey, it’s something.

Marvel Studios: Legends is available to stream on Disney+.

