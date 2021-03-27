Here’s How to Watch March Madness Online for Free, So You Don’t Miss Any NCAA Games

The NCAA’s Basketball Tournament is finally here, which means you may be wondering if there’s a way to watch March Madness online for free. The good news is, basketball fans have a few options this year—so let’s dive into everything you need to know to stream this year’s NCAA games.

This year’s March Madness games are being aired live on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV. But don’t worry, cord-cutters! Even if you don’t have access to cable, these games will be available to watch online through a handful of different streaming services. Keep on reading below to find out which ones will let you watch the NCAA tournament games for free, along with a schedule for each of the upcoming games.

How to Watch 2021 NCAA Tournament Online for Free

With this year’s March Madness games being streamed on four different networks, NCAA tournament fans will have to cover their bases with a few streamers if they want to catch every game. For all games airing on TBS, TNT, and truTV, fans can stream for free on services like Hulu with Live TV or Sling TV‘s Blue Service Tier, which both offer 7-day free trials for new subscribers.

While seven days isn’t quite enough to catch every March Madness game, you can push past the finish line with a service like AT&T TV. Right now, new AT&T TV users can cancel their service within 14 days of purchase, and all fees and charges will be fully refunded. So if you decide not to stick with their service, you still have a chance to stream March Madness online for free for two weeks.

Games on CBS can also be streamed live on Paramount+, which includes full access to your local CBS affiliate. The new CBS streamer is offering a 30-day free trial to new users, which is perfect for catching this year’s NCAA tournament games.

NCAA Tournament 2021 Sweet 16 schedule

Oregon State vs. Loyola Chicago

When: 2:40 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 27.

Where: CBS

Villanova vs. Baylor

When: 5:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 27.

Where: CBS

Oral Roberts vs. Arkansas

When: 7:25 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 27.

Where: TBS

Syracuse vs. Houston

When: 9:55 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 27.

Where: TBS

Creighton vs. Gonzaga

When: 2:10 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 28.

Where: CBS

Florida State vs. Michigan

When: 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 28.

Where: CBS

UCLA vs. Albama

When: 7:15 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 28.

Where: TBS

Oregon vs. USC

When: 9:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 28.

Where: TBS

