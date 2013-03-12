Watch: Marc Jacobs (and His Kilt) Star in New Diet Coke Ad Campaign

Despite a series of gratuitous shirtless teasers, we have yet to see Marc Jacobs‘ first ads for Diet Coke since being appointed creative director—until now. The famed fashion designer’s first campaign, called “Sparkling Together for 30 Years,” went live today, and they feature a buff (and kilt-clad) Jacobs alongside gorgeous Latvian model Ginta Lapina (see above). They also show off three limited edition bottles he designed, all of which depict fashion trends from the last three decades.

Additionally, Jacobs stars in an amusing short film for the soda brand. Although fellow fashion heavyweights like Karl Lagerfeld and Jean Paul Gaultier have held the position of Diet Coke’s creative director in the past, Jacobs’ first campaign is the most memorable so far. The bottles go on sale in 11 European markets this month, and our guess is that they won’t be sitting on shelves long.

Watch his first advertisement below and let us know your thoughts—are you a fan of the campaign?

https://www.youtube.com/Ygd0AaibxEs