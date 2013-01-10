Watch The Man Repeller In Rebecca Minkoff’s New Jewelry Campaign Video

https://www.youtube.com/Qp_hSMNr61k

Leandra Medine—aka The Man Repeller—has turned up in yet another fashion campaign, this time in a video for designer and pal Rebecca Minkoff‘s jewelry. The video features the blogger showcasing Minkoff’s Spring 2013 pieces—which, from the looks of it, includes lots of stacked bangles, pave items and a variety of enticing necklaces.

While this isn’t breaking news in and of itself—Medine’s long been enmeshed in Minkoff’s fashion endeavors, even walking the runway in the designer’s Spring 2012 show during New York Fashion Week—it is worth noting that Medine also has a strong relationship with another major jewelry label, Dannijo, which is helmed by sisters Danielle and Jodi Snyder. Medine worked with the Snyder sisters last spring to create her own capsule collection for the brand, MR Dannijo, that received quite a bit of press for it’s humorous approach to gender dressing by transforming stereotypically male items like bowties into feminine pieces of jewelry.

Then again, Medine has really been upping her stake in the fashion game overall: In the last year or two, Medine’s partnered with more than a few well-known brands and designers—including Uniqlo, Gryphon, Del Toro, Rachel Roy, Kimberly Taylor, Barneys, beauty company Glossybox, and has even created her own line with PJK—so it’s clear her selling powers are at an all-time high.